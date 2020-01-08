Pin 1 Shares

We’ve just got a look at the home release details for The Farewell, one of last year’s best-reviewed films, The Farewell. The film lands on DVD, Blu-ray and digital from next week, 13th January. We urge you to check this out as it is quite brilliant.

In this funny, uplifting tale based on an actual lie, Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi (Awkwafina) reluctantly returns to Changchun to find that, although the whole family knows their beloved matriarch, Nai-Nai, has been given mere weeks to live, everyone has decided not to tell Nai Nai herself. To assure her happiness, they gather under the joyful guise of an expedited wedding, uniting family members scattered among new homes abroad. As Billi navigates a minefield of family expectations and proprieties, she finds there’s a lot to celebrate: a chance to rediscover the country she left as a child, her grandmother’s wondrous spirit, and the ties that keep on binding even when so much goes unspoken. With The Farewell, writer/director Lulu Wang has created a heartfelt celebration of both the way we perform family and the way we live it, masterfully interweaving a gently humorous depiction of the good lie in action with a richly moving story of how family can unite and strengthen us, often in spite of ourselves.

Bonus features include an audio commentary with director/screenwriter Lulu Wang and cinematographer Anna Franquesa Solano. We don’t have any further details other than that at this time.

Here’s the trailer.