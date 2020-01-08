Pin 0 Shares

In anticipation of the home entertainment release of IT Chapter 2, we’ve got a rundown of 5 of the best “Loser’s clubs” of misfits, outsiders, and nerds from across TV and Film.

IT CHAPTER 2 -The Loser’s Club

Living in the town Derry, seven outsider children – Bill, Eddie, Ben, Richie, Stan, Beverly, Mike – are the protagonists of Stephen King’s IT. First formed in the summer of 1958, the Losers Club battles against the malicious Pennywise the Clown – a shape-shifting demonic entity that takes the form of

their greatest fears.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB – The Breakfast Club

A Saturday detention at Shermer High School brings together a criminal, an athlete, a brain, a basket case, and a princess. Each of them is tasked by a tenacious school principal, Richard Vernon, with writing a 1,000-word essay on who they think they are. Throughout the movie, the group test each other’s resolve to escape and, in the process, discover their own worth and value.

THE GOONIES – The Goonies

A group of friends calling themselves The Goonies find a treasure map, and set off in search of legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willy’s treasure. Along with their giant friend called Sloth, the group traverses underground mazes filled with traps and skeletons and pursued by the sinister Momma Fratelli and One-Eyed Willy’s brothers Jake and Francis who are after the treasure for themselves.

STAND BY ME – The boys

In Stephen King’s seminal coming-of-age story, four friends search for the body of a boy who has been killed by a train. Fast friends Gordie, Chris, Teddy, and Vern think they’ll be heroes if they find it. The movie version starred River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, and Corey Feldman as the main protagonists.

STRANGER THINGS – The Party

In Netflix’s 1980s nostalgia-fest series, four boys Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin encounter strange supernatural happenings in the town of Hawkins. When Will mysteriously disappears one day, it’s up to the group plus new friend, a girl with strange powers, Eleven to rescue Will from “the Upside Down.”

It Chapter 2 is out on digital download on December 30, and 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD January 13.