It has been announced over on Variety that Hans Zimmer is the new composer for the 25th 007 adventure No Time To Die. The film releases in cinemas in just a few months’ time with Daniel Craig returning for one last time as super-spy James Bond.

Zimmer replaces Dan Romer who left the project last month.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The screenplay for the new movie is written by Cary Joji Fukunaga (who also directs), Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Bourne Ultimatum) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag).

No Time To Die hits cinemas in April.