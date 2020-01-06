Pin 3 Shares

So here’s a brand new image for the upcoming summer sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third movie in the popular series that started over thirty years ago. I must admit, it’s been a while since I saw any of these movies but I hope to rectify that in the coming months in the lead up to the release of the new one.

The new image shows William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) joined by their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine).

Here’s the official synopsis for the highly anticipated movie as supplied by the kind folks over at Orion Pictures who are behind the movie.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

I’m hoping that this new image is just a pre-cursor to the debut of the first trailer. We’ll keep you updated. The film lands in cinemas in August.