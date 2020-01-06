Pin 2 Shares

Here’s a bit of hot news just breaking. Collider has reportedly learned that Christian Bale is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the third Thor movie Thor: Love & Thunder which is set to go into production later this year.

There’s no news as to who Bale may play in the planned film, set for release in late 2021, and brought to the screen by Jojo Rabbit helmer Taika Waititi.

Bale was most recently seen in the superb Ford V Ferrari/ Le Mans ’66 and of course, was one of the biggest superheroes ever to have graced the screen in Christopher Nolan’s stunning ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy.

There hasn’t been any comment from Marvel Studios as yet or from any of Bale’s reps, but watch this space as this could be something quite exciting to officially drop news-wise very soon.

We do know that Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie and that Natalie Portman is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster.

More as it comes in.