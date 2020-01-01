Pin 0 Shares

Firstly, happy new year, hope you all enjoyed the mince pies, festivities and yuletide cheer. Secondly, welcome to 2020 and the first great trailer of the year for A Quiet Place Part II which debuted online on New Year’s Day. The first great trailer of the decade has dropped for your viewing pleasure and we’re loving what we’re seeing of writer/director John Krasinski’s follow-up to the sleep of 2018, A Quiet Place. Scroll on down to watch the thrilling A Quiet Place Part II trailer in all its glory. Just, wow.

The scale of this sequel is apparent that it is a lot bigger to the first movie, the opening frames of Emily Blunt’s character driving and near-crashing a car in small-town America literally having us on the end of our seats almost immediately. Blunt returns alongside Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining in for the second genre installment.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Krasinski directs from his own screenplay with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski producing. We are huge fans of the first film so we’re hoping that this sequel matches the quality of the ground-breaking original that swept up a massive $340 million across the planet nearly two years ago.

Paramount Pictures will release A Quiet Place Part II in March. Here’s the thrilling debut A Quiet Place Part II trailer.