Writer-director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humour and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

JOJO RABBIT IS IN CINEMAS FROM NEW YEAR’S DAY.

To celebrate the film’s release, Fox Searchlight is giving away a bundle of goodies, including a Jojo Rabbit t-shirt, yo-yo, tote bag and enamel pin!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is answer the following question correctly:

Which female actress plays Jojo’s mother in Jojo Rabbit?

Charlize Theron

Demi Moore

Scarlett Johansson

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition will close on 3rd January. The first four names out of the hat with the correct answer will win a Jojo Rabbit movie bundle each. There is no cash alternative and the editor’s decision is final.