We’ve just been sent in details for the home release of genre sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged which is set for the usual formats in the new year. The film is written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) and arrives on DVD and digital from 3rd February.

Amongst the cast is The Book Thief star Sophie Nelisse, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine Rose Stallone, and Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Four teenage girls go diving in a submerged Mayan City. Their rush of excitement turns to sheer terror, after they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels, in search of a way out of their watery hell.

