Pin 0 Shares

One of the big movies of 2020 will be the next installment in the James Bond franchise. No Time Tio Die will be on our screens in April with Daniel Craig returning to the role of 007 for one final time.

The movie is now in post-production following a long shot, but Daniel Craig is already talking about the movie and why in particular he signed on for one last adventure as the British super-spy.

Speaking to Empire, Craig said: “If that had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine. But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I’d left it at ‘Spectre,’ something at the back of my head would have been going, ‘I wish I’d done one more.’ I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn’t that. But this feels like it is.”

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Craig can currently be seen in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Knives Out. No Time To Die, the 25h James Bond film is directed by Cary Fukunaga. It hits in April. More as it comes in.