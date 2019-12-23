Pin 1 Shares

Netflix continues on its quest to bring top quality international content to the streaming world and here’s a new trailer for a production hailing from India. Based on a true story, Jamtara revolves around a group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme — and a cop wants to fight it.

Here’s the full, official synopsis:

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega promises a thrilling journey into the nondescript village in Jharkhand, which turns out to be India’s phishing capital. Directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and inspired by true incidents, Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.

Jamtara hits on 12th January. Here’s the trailer.