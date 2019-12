Pin 1 Shares

Netflix continues on its quest to bring top quality international content to the streaming world and here’s a new trailer for a production hailing from India. Based on a true story, Jamtara revolves around a group of small-town young men run a lucrative phishing operation, until a corrupt politician wants in on their scheme — and a cop wants to fight it.

Here’s the full, official synopsis:

Jamtara РSabka Number Ayega promises a thrilling journey into the nondescript village in Jharkhand, which turns out to be India’s phishing capital. Directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and inspired by true incidents, Jamtara РSabka Number Ayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.

Jamtara hits on 12th January. Here’s the trailer.