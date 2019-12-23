Pin 1 Shares

For over two decades, Will Smith has entertained audiences with his range of acting capabilities and the stories he has told through film. With his latest animated spy adventure, Spies In Disguise coming soon to cinemas on December 26th, we take a look through the filmography of Will Smith and his roles from genies to pigeons!

Men In Black

Men in Black became a worldwide phenomenon in 1997 when Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones became the now iconic Men in Black. With its dynamic action, special effects, engaging chemistry between Smith and Jones and humorous plotline, Men in Black is now one of Will Smith’s groundbreaking films.

Aladdin

When Will Smith was announced as Genie in the 2018 live-action remake of Aladdin, fans broke the internet with excitement for his rendition of the role. Audiences were not disappointed when Smith brought a fun and modern take on the character, introducing the iconic character of Genie to a new generation.

Independence Day

It’s hard to imagine Independence Day without Will Smith. As Captain Steven Hiller, Smith alongside Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson fight to protect the world from an alien invasion. Bringing his out-of-this-world persona to the role, he helped to make Independence Day a box office sensation back in 1996 and a cult classic in the modern day.

Shark Tale

In this underwater comedy, Smith voices the fish Oscar, alongside stars such as Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Jack Black, Martin Scorsese and Angelina Jolie. Audiences warmed to and loved Smith’s funny depiction of Oscar, who dreams of a better life under the sea.

Spies In Disguise

Set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage, Will Smith brings his famous enthusiasm and energy to his role of Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation until a series of events take Lance on an unexpected turn. Expect laughs and excitement when Spies In Disguise flies into cinemas this December!

SPIES IN DISGUISE is out in cinemas on 26th December