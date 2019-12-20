Pin 2 Shares

The first trailer for Downhill, a new comedy featuring the talents of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell has been released by 20th Century Fox. The film comes to cinemas early next year after a premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in January. Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, and Miranda Otto are also amongst the cast of the film, which is directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. It is a remake of the film Force Majeure.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.

We’ll bring you more on Downhill as it comes our way. For now, here’s the trailer.