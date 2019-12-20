Pin 0 Shares

Fox Searchlight has just debuted the first trailer for the film adaptation of the bestselling book The Woman In The Window. The film is directed by Joe Wright and stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, and Wyatt Russell. It will arrive in cinemas in the spring. As well as the first trailer we also have the first one-sheet poster.

The feature follows Dr. Anna Fox, a recluse, living alone in her New York City brownstone, as she spends her days drinking wine (maybe too much), watching old movies . . . and spying on her neighbours.

When the Russell family moves into the house across the way, they appear to be the perfect family. But when Anna, gazing out her window one night, sees something she shouldn’t, her world begins to crumble and shocking secrets are laid bare. Forced to prove what she saw actually happened, everyone begins to question if what occurred was real or imagined. Is it paranoia or did it happen? In this diabolically gripping thriller, no one and nothing is what it seems.

The film hits cinemas from 15th May. Here’s the trailer.