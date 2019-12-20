Pin 0 Shares

A film which has been described as The Fast & The Furious with tanks was sure to grab my eye, so here we are with release info for Iron Fury which is set for DVD and Digital next month. What’s also impressive is the $35 million in domestic takings that the film has already taken in its homeland of Russia, breaking all records.

Set in 1944, this is the story of a courageous group of Russian soldiers captured by the Germans following a sustained and fierce fighting and relentless tank battles. Taken to a POW camp, they are given an opportunity to restore a T-34 tank, but plan to use it to escape.

Iron Fury apparently features some of the best tank battles ever committed to film. It lands on the home formats from 27th January courtesy of Altitude Film Entertainment.

The trailer, below, was posted a little while ago, but it does give you an idea of what to expect.