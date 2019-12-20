Pin 0 Shares

The first official trailer has been unveiled today for ZeroZeroZero, a brand new original series directed by Stefano Sollima (Gomorrah) and based on Roberto Saviano’s book “ZEROZEROZERO”. The fast-paced and edgy trailer unveils a mammoth crime frenzy of international drug trafficking.

The series features an international cast including Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin, Battle of the Sexes), Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spiderman 2, In Treatment), Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment, The Usual Suspects), Harold Torres (González, Sin Nombre, Northless), Giuseppe De Domenico (Euphoria), Adriano Chiaramida (Romanzo Criminale – La Serie), Francesco Colella (Made in Italy, Piuma) and Tcheky Karyo (Nikita, A Gang Story).

ZeroZeroZero looks at different criminal and family groups that are equally violent and power-hungry. It shows how the Mexican cartels, the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta and corrupt American businessmen all compete for supremacy over the trade routes of the world’s most distributed drug, cocaine.

ZeroZeroZero was filmed across three continents (North America, Europe and Africa), in six languages (English, Spanish, Italian, French, Wolof and Arabic) and took almost a year to film. The eight-episode series is produced by Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – and Bartlebyfilm for Sky, CANAL+, Amazon Prime Video and Studiocanal TV.

Director Sollima is also the man behind the camera for Sicario 2. So looking forward to this one.

Catch the trailer below and look out for the series in 2020 on a date TBC.