Here’s a film that I have been really trying to catch up on since Cannes last year, Takashi Miike’s First Love. The film is set for cinemas in February, as well as the digital and physical home formats.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Blood, gore, severed heads and a tender love story at its heart. Visionary director Takashi Miike (Audition, 13 Assassins, Ichi The Killer) returns to the big screen with the wildly entertaining Tarantino-esque crime thriller First Love. A boxer with a brain tumour, a crooked cop with terrible luck, an amputee Chinese gangster and a terrified call girl who’s stalked by a ghost in tighty whities come together in action-packed chaos. First Love is the story of Leo and Monica, who fall passionately in love while getting innocently caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme over the course of one raucous night of unadulterated mayhem in Tokyo.

First Love hits cinemas, and on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD 14th February.

