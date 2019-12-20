Pin 2 Shares

Take a look at this very short teaser for a film coming your way in 2020. Respect is a biopic based on the remarkable life of Aretha Franklin and has already scored a release date deep in awards season next year.

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige round out the cast.

Respect follows Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom. It is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Jennifer Hudson leads the cast of the film as Franklin and this new teaser shows the talented actor/singer performing the title track, one of the late legend’s biggest hits.

Respect starts to roll out from next October. Check out the footage below.

\