Coming to cinemas over the festive break is the new animated feature Spies In Disguise and we’ve just been delivered a few new clips to share with our readers. Will Smith and Tom Holland are amongst the voice cast of the 20th Century Fox/ Blue Sky Studios release.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. SPIES IN DISGUISE is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage.

Spies In Disguise hits cinemas on 26th December. Here are the new clips.