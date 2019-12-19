Pin 1 Shares

A long-awaited trailer for the next Christopher Nolan movie Tenet has finally debuted online. The film is set for release in 2020 with John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh amongst its impressive cast. Watch the Tenet trailer below.

We don’t know a great deal about the movie at this point, but it is being described as ‘an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.’

Sounds intriguing.

Nolan is directing from his own screenplay and we’re hearing that the film is heading for a 17th July release through Warner Bros.

The movie has reportedly shot in seven countries; Denmark, Estonia, Mumbai in India, Italy, Norway, the UK, and the United States.

Ludwig Göransson will tackle the score this time around, while Hoyte van Hoytema returns to work with Nolan reportedly using a combination of 70mm film and IMAX.

Christopher Nolan is riding high after a string of near-flawless releases that includes the likes of Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Interstellar and his last movie, the WWII epic Dunkirk. The filmmaker exploded onto the scene in the 2000 movie Memento, a film that had a narrative that moved backward through time, the final scene playing out first, and the first scene playing last. If you’ve not seen it, I urge you to go check it out.

The Tenet trailer doesn’t really give that much away, but it does give us a taste of the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, and this one, once again, looks completely different from anything he’s tackled before.

Watch the Tenet trailer below. More on the movie as it is fired in our direction.