A new quad poster has been released for the upcoming The Alejandro Jodorowsky Triptych, which will head to cinemas from the start of January.

The release comes from Arrow Films in association with ABKCO Films and is a rare cinema outing for three visionary, surrealist classics from the legendary, hugely influential Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky, presented in stunning 4k restorations.

The ultimate arthouse auteur, the celebrated director, beloved by the likes of John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Dennis Hopper and David Lynch, has been an influence on everything from Alien, The Exorcist, the imagery of Marilyn Manson, and even the songs of Noel Gallagher, Marina Abramovi? and Kanye West. A unique, extraordinary figure in the cinematic landscape, this is a rare chance for audiences to see three of his films in all their breathtaking, visionary glory.

Jodorowsky, with his talented troupe of actors, including his son Brontis Jodorowsky (star of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), and top-flight crew, including Gonzalo Gavira (the sound technician who won an Oscar for The Exorcist) and Marcelino Pachecho (who went on to do special effects for Apocalypto), set the benchmark for extraordinary, ground-breaking and boundary-pushing cinema.

Here is the official info for the three movies on offer in the Triptych.

El Topo, the director’s most violent and notorious film, is a mind-blowing ‘acid-western’. The film shocked and bedazzled audiences upon its controversial original release – and single-handedly invented the American ‘Midnight Movie’ phenomenon. A countercultural masterpiece, which ingeniously combines iconic Americana symbolism with Jodorowsky’s own idiosyncratic surrealist aesthetic, El Topo is an incredible journey through nightmarish violence, mind-bending mysticism and awe-inspiring imagery.

The scandal of the 1973 Cannes Film Festival, The Holy Mountain, Jodorowsky’s most ambitious film (part-funded, thanks to John Lennon, by music boss Allen Klein), is a sprawling phantasmagoria of sacrilegious visual excess and existential yearning, which the New York Times described as ‘dazzling’.

Boasting some of his most disturbing images, Jodorowsky’s stunning feature-length debut, Fando Y Lis, is an extraordinarily ambitious and intense adaptation of a controversial play by Fernando Arrabal. A bizarre tale of corrupted innocence and tortured love rendered in searing, high-contrast black and white, Fando Y Lis incited a full-scale riot when it was first screened at the 1968 Acapulco film festival.

Check out the new poster below. El Topo is released 10 Jan; The Holy Mountain is released 24 Jan and Fando Y Lis is released 7 Feb in selected cinemas.