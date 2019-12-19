Pin 0 Shares

We’ve already been treated to a new poster and a tantalising new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick this week, but here’s something else to feast your eyes on, a superb behind the scenes featurette showing off the real stunts in the movie. Amonst the cast of the highly anticipated sequel is Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and the legendary Ed Harris. Joseph Kosinski directs.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

The technology and stunt work look absolutely jaw-dropping.

Real Flying. Real G-Forces. Pure Adrenaline.

Check it out below. Catch the film in cinemas next summer.