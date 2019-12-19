Pin 1 Shares

Check out this new IMAX poster and trailer for the upcoming WWI movie from Sam Mendes, 1917. The film is already gathering acclaim and is landing high on critics’ best of the year lists.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers-Blake’s own brother among them.

Here’s the official synopsis followed by the new IMAX poster.

1917 is directed by Sam Mendes, who wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Showtime’s Penny Dreadful). The film is produced by Mendes and Pippa Harris (co-executive producer, Revolutionary Road; executive producer, Away We Go) for their Neal Street Productions, Jayne-Ann Tenggren (co-producer, The Rhythm Section; associate producer, Spectre), Callum McDougall (executive producer, Mary Poppins Returns, Skyfall) and Brian Oliver (executive producer, Rocketman; Black Swan).

1917 hits cinemas from 10th January. Here’s a new, brief trailer.