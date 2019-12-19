Pin 1 Shares

We’ve just been sent over the home release details for the brilliant little horror-comedy Little Monsters which is set to land on DVD, digital etc. next year. It will land on the digital, DVD and Blu-ray formats on 10th February through Altitude.

The film follows Dave (Alexander England), as a recently dumped washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o US). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad).

One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline’s heart, or will zombies get there first?

I don't seem to have any details in regards to the bonus materials but I do have the box art.