Pin 2 Shares

Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has released the full home release info for The Goldfinch, which is set to debut on the various formats in the new year. As far as we can see it looks like the film will be released on DVD and Digital only, at least initially. The film adaptation is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name by Donna Tartt.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film.

The last time 13-year-old Theo Decker (Oakes Fegley) saw his mother, she was gliding away from him into another gallery of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Seconds later, a terrorist bomb exploded destroying priceless pieces of art…and shattering Theo’s life forever. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, friendship and even love.

Throughout the turbulent years, as he grows into adulthood, Theo (Ansel Elgort) secretly clings to a single, precious object—his one tangible connection to the mother he lost on that terrible day—a priceless painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.

Related: Book Review – The Goldfinch

The only bonus feature to be included is one titled ‘The Real Goldfinch’ which will appear on the DVD only.

Here’s the box-art. Look out for the film from 20th January.