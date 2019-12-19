Pin 1 Shares

We’ve just heard that Gemini Man from director Ang Lee starring Will Smith (x2) is set for the home formats in February. It will hit download from 3rd February and then DVD and Blu-ray from 17th February. In a Paramount first, the 4K Ultra HD Disc will feature the film in 60FPS (Frames-Per-Second), along with an exclusive visual effects featurette in 60FPS.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Will Smith stars as retired hitman Henry Brogan, forced on the run by a young, highly skilled operative who will stop at nothing to eliminate his target. Now on a race around the globe, Henry must outsmart the mysterious assassin at every step – but how far will he go once they finally come face to face? Packed with epic fight scenes and groundbreaking visual effects, GEMINI MAN is the future of action movies.

Related: Gemini Man review

We have all the info for the bonus features. Check them out below.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL**

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes

The Genesis of Gemini Man

Facing Your Younger Self

The Future Is Now

Setting the Action

Next Level Detail

The Vision of Ang Lee

ONLY AVAILABLE ON 4K ULTRA HD DISC