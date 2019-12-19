Pin 1 Shares

Following on from the first image that we posted yesterday, we have the official poster and announcement video – essentially a trailer tease – for A Quiet Place Part II.

We also have an official synopsis for the film, which is written by and directed by John Krasinski. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou lead the cast.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The film will hit cinemas in the spring by Paramount Pictures. More as it comes in.