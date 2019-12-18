Pin 1 Shares

Out on the home formats this week is the creature feature Crawl, one of the best genre movies of the year. To celebrate its release we have a brand new behind the scenes featurette for the film to share.

As a hurricane tears through Florida, Haley (Kaya Scodelario; Extremely Wicked, Shocking, Evil and Vile) rushes to find her father (Barry Pepper; Maze Runner: Scorch Trials), who is injured and trapped in the crawl space of their home. With the storm intensifying and water levels rising, the pair face an even bigger threat lurking below the surface.

Crawl is now available on Blu-ray™, DVD and to Download & Keep.

Here’s the short featurette.