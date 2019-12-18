Pin 2 Shares

A new NSFW clip has landed for the upcoming action film The Courier. The movie comes to selected cinemas and digital from Friday 20th December with the likes of Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney, William Moseley and Alicia Agneson amongst the cast.

Set against a gritty London backdrop, Olga Kurylenko plays a tough motorbike courier whose delivery is interrupted when she discovers one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. The gas bomb she’s carrying is set to kill Nick Murch (Amit Shah, Final Score), the only witness able to testify in Washington DC against ruthless crime lord Ezekiel Mannings (Gary Oldman, The Dark Knight).

As the British Police and FBI scramble to try and deal with the mess, the mysteriously well-trained and equipped courier teams up with unlikely partner Nick to evade Mannings’ heavily armed goons and make sure that justice is delivered.

Zachary Adler directs. Watch the NSFW clip below.