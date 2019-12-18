Pin 2 Shares

Lionsgate has revealed the main trailer for the upcoming true story Military Wives which is heading to cinemas next year. The film has already popped up at a couple of late-2019 film festivals and the early buzz is good.

Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) directs Oscar® Nominee and BAFTA® Winner Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) and BAFTA® Nominee Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) in this feel good crowd-pleaser.

The inspirational story of friendship, love, and support on the home front. A group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan. Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and also becoming a media sensation and global movement in the process.

Military Wives stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise (A Private War) and Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels). Rounding out the cast and playing the military wives are Emma Lowndes (Downton Abbey), Gaby French (Victoria), Lara Rossi (Robin Hood), Amy James-Kelly (Safe) and India Ria Amarteifio (Line of Duty).

Military Wives will arrive in cinemas in March. Here’s the trailer.