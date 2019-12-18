Pin 1 Shares

Here’s the latest trailer and a new quad poster for the upcoming festival fave Little Joe. The film premiered at last year’s Cannes to huge acclaim and will land in cinemas in early 2020. Emily Beecham, Ben Whishaw, and Kerry Fox are amongst the cast of Jessica Hausner’s film. The film was a Palm d’Or Nominee at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and Emily Beecham was the Best Actress Winner, also at Cannes 2019.

Official synopsis:

Alice, a single mother, is a dedicated senior plant breeder at a corporation engaged in developing new species. She has engineered a very special crimson flower, remarkable not only for its beauty but also for its therapeutic value: if kept at the ideal temperature, fed properly and spoken to regularly, this plant makes its owner happy. Against company policy, Alice takes one home as a gift for her teenage son, Joe. They christen it ‘Little Joe’ but as it grows, so too does Alice’s suspicion that her new creations may not be as harmless as their nickname suggests.

Little Joe will arrive in cinemas from 21st February. Here’s the new trailer.