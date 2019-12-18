Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just received word on the home release details for the Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez-led Hustlers which is set for the home formats in January. The film gathered huge critical acclaim and massive awards buzz following a premiere at TIFF back in September, followed by a successful run at the box-office shortly afterward.

The film also stars Julia Stiles (Jason Bourne, Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream), Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Lizzo and Cardi B. Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler) wrote the screenplay and directs.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film.

Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny’s life changes forever when she meets self-assured Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) – the club’s top money earner and matriarch. Under Ramona’s wing, Destiny (Constance Wu) soon learns how to work her way around the wealthy Wall Street regulars. When the 2008 economic collapse forces them out of work, the savvy former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their old clients. Inspired by the viral 2016 article titled The Hustlers at Scores, this is a true story about glamour, greed and above all, friendship. Also starring Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

Hustlers hits Digital Download on January 6 and Blu-ray™ and DVD on January 20. We’ll have more details about the special features nearer to the release.