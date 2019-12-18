Pin 0 Shares

The first image from A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the superb genre flick A Quiet Place has just been released by Paramount Pictures. We are a little intrigued as to whether a teaser trailer might be around the corner for the 2020-released film, too.

John Krasinski returns as director while the cast has been confirmed to star Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

The first film, which was released in 2018, grossed a massive $340.9 million worldwide from a relatively modest budget.

The new image, featuring Blunt, Simmonds, and Jupe, can be seen above.

A Quiet Place 2, or A Quiet Place: Part II as it is officially being referred to, will arrive in cinemas in March of next year. More as it comes in.