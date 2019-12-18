Pin 1 Shares

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has just sent also home release info for the upcoming action-thriller Black and Blue with Tyrese Gibson and Naomie Harris. The movie will arrive on on Digital Download on February 17 and DVD on March 2. The film is directed by Deon Taylor (The Intruder).

Here’s the official synopsis:

A rookie cop (Harris) inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Gibson) as she tries to escape the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage. Black and Blue also stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Mike Colter (TV’s “Luke Cage”), Reid Scott (TV’s “Veep”) and Beau Knapp (Death Wish).

DVD and Digital* Bonus Features:

Deleted scenes

Line of Fire: Director Deon Taylor discusses his vision for the film, how it implements body cameras and what sets it apart from other police-lead thrillers

The Change in the Big Easy: Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson discuss their roles, filming in New Orleans and the poser of unspoken words

*Not available on all digital services.

