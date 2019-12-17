Pin 2 Shares

Here’s another trailer for next year’s re-do of the Jane Austen novel Emma. The film features a remarkable cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, and Connor Swindells.

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Emma is directed by Autumn de Wilde from a screenplay by Eleanor Catton.

The film will arrive in cinemas on 14th February. Watch the latest trailer below.